Drunken Taco Franchising LLC
Mexican food
Founded
2007
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
4330 N.E. 22nd Ave.
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33308
CEO
John Amodeo
Initial Investment ⓘ
$217,400 - $334,700
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$24,900 - $24,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Drunken Taco Franchising LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
On-The-Job Training:
104 hours
Classroom Training:
20 hours