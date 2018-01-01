DryPatrol Franchise Group
Water-damage restoration and mold remediation
Founded
2007
Franchising Since
2011 (7 Years)
Corporate Address
500 Business Pkwy.
Carlisle, OH 45055
CEO
Brett Oakley
Initial Investment ⓘ
$78,800 - $165,150
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $45,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
10%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
DryPatrol Franchise Group has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
1 week
Classroom Training:
2 weeks
Additional Training:
At designated lab facility