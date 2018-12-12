Bio

Ductz Air Duct Cleaning & HVAC Restoration was founded in Ann Arbor, Michigan, in 2002 and began franchising nationally in 2003. The company merged with Florida-based Duct Busters in 2006. In 2007, Ductz was acquired by Belfor Property Restoration. This acquisition led to the formation of Belfor Franchise Group, with support and training facilities headquartered in Ann Arbor.