Ductz Int'l.
Air-duct cleaning, HVAC restoration, dryer-vent cleaning

Ductz Int'l.
Air-duct cleaning, HVAC restoration, dryer-vent cleaning

About
Founded

2002

Franchising Since

2003 (15 Years)

Corporate Address

731 Fairfield
Ann Arbor, MI 48108

CEO

Sheldon Yellen

Parent Company

Belfor Property Restoration

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$111,570 - $225,765

Net-worth Requirement

$175,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$100,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$49,900 - $49,900

Ongoing Royalty Fee

10%

Financing Options

Ductz Int'l. offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Veteran Incentives

$5,000 off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Proprietary Software

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

21 hours

Classroom Training:

32 hours

Number of Employees Required to Run:

1

Bio
Ductz Air Duct Cleaning & HVAC Restoration was founded in Ann Arbor, Michigan, in 2002 and began franchising nationally in 2003. The company merged with Florida-based Duct Busters in 2006. In 2007, Ductz was acquired by Belfor Property Restoration. This acquisition led to the formation of Belfor Franchise Group, with support and training facilities headquartered in Ann Arbor.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $111,570 High - $225,765
Units
-1.0%-1 UNITS (1 Year) -4.8%-5 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Related Franchises

See More

Servpro

See More

Merry Maids

Request Free Info

Mosquito Joe

See More

Jan-Pro Franchising Int'l. Inc.

See More

Anago Cleaning Systems

See More

MaidPro

See More

Vanguard Cleaning Systems

See More

ASP-America's Swimming Pool Co.

Franchise Articles

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Want to make the leap with your business? Here's one way to expand overseas.
Rick Grossmann | 5 min read
A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

Three experts share tips for getting the most out of your CPA.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

Eric Casaburi, CEO of Retro Fitness, talks about turning one gym into over 150 fitness clubs across the United States.
David Meltzer | 1 min read
How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

Patrice & Associates franchisee Mercedes Concepcion-Gray works to uplift the Latina community.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Office Evolution might not have kombucha on tap, but it has a nationwide community of entrepreneurs who are willing to lend a helping hand.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: December 12th, 2018
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.