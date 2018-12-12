Founded
2002
Franchising Since
2003 (15 Years)
Corporate Address
731 Fairfield
Ann Arbor, MI 48108
CEO
Sheldon Yellen
Parent Company
Belfor Property Restoration
Initial Investment ⓘ
$111,570 - $225,765
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$175,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$49,900 - $49,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
10%
Ductz Int'l. offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
21 hours
Classroom Training:
32 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1