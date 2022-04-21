Dunc's BBQ

Barbecue
2022 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$193K - $331K
Units as of 2022
1 0.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Dunc's BBQ

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Barbecue , Food: Quick Service, Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants
Founded
2019
Leadership
Steve Duncan, CEO

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2022 (0 years)
# of employees at HQ
10
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is seeking new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
1 (as of 2022)

Franchisor Information

Corporate Address
98 Jackson St.
Newnan, GA 30263
Corporate Address: Dunc's BBQ

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Dunc's BBQ franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$29,900
Initial Investment
$192,950 - $331,000
Net Worth Requirement
$29,900
Cash Requirement
$29,900
Royalty Fee
5-6%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Dunc's BBQ has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
101 hours
Classroom Training
25 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Social Media

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Dunc's BBQ landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

