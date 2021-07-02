Find out what franchise is right for you
Company Overview

About EagleOne

Industry
Business Services
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Business Services
Founded
2014
Parent Company
EagleOne Insights LLC
Leadership
Mike Hutzel, CEO

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2021 (0 years)
# of employees at HQ
100
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
1 (as of 2021)

Franchisor Information

Social
Twitter, Instagram
Corporate Address
6355 E. Kemper Rd., #200
Cincinnati, OH 45241
Corporate Address: EagleOne

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a EagleOne franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$45,000
Initial Investment
$62,435 - $70,835
Net Worth Requirement
$75,000
Cash Requirement
$75,000
Royalty Fee
$300/mo.
Term of Agreement
60 months
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
40 hours
Additional Training
Online or by phone
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where EagleOne landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise by Entrepreneur Media. Our franchise listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise. That should include reviewing the franchisor's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees.
Updated: February 8th, 2021
