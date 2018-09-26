Elbows Mac N' Cheese
Macaroni and cheese, grilled cheese sandwiches
Founded
2010
Franchising Since
2018 (0 Years)
Corporate Address
511 S. Harbor Blvd., #F
La Habra, CA 90631
CEO
Punita Patel
Initial Investment ⓘ
$188,000 - $948,800
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000 - $500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000 - $250,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4-6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Elbows Mac N' Cheese has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4