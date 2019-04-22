Elder-Well Adult Day Program
Nonmedical adult day care

Elder-Well Adult Day Program
Nonmedical adult day care

About
Founded

2019

Franchising Since

2019 (0 Years)

Corporate Address

945 Concord St., #213
Framingham, MA 01701

CEO

Kara Harvey

Parent Company

Spend the Day Franchising Inc.

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$51,800 - $149,200

Net-worth Requirement

$150,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$45,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$37,000 - $42,500

Ongoing Royalty Fee

8-6%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Financing Options

Elder-Well Adult Day Program has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

National Media

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

as needed

Classroom Training:

30 hours

Additional Training:

Online training

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $51,800 High - $149,200
Units

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Related Franchises

Request Free Info

Interim HealthCare

Request Free Info

Visiting Angels

See More

BrightStar Care

See More

Nurse Next Door Home Care Services

Request Free Info

Senior Helpers

See More

Right at Home LLC

See More

FirstLight Home Care Franchising LLC

See More

Amada Senior Care

Franchise Articles

4 Hidden Benefits of Entrepreneurship

4 Hidden Benefits of Entrepreneurship

Kumon Franchisees discuss how entrepreneurship has enriched their careers and lives in ways they never anticipated.
5 min read
Papa John's Ex-CEO Says He Ate More Than 40 Pizzas in 30 Days and That 'The Day of Reckoning Will Come'

Papa John's Ex-CEO Says He Ate More Than 40 Pizzas in 30 Days and That 'The Day of Reckoning Will Come'

Papa John's founder and former CEO John Schnatter slammed the pizza chain he founded in an interview with local news.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
How This NFL Wide Receiver Catches the Opportunities That Come His Way

How This NFL Wide Receiver Catches the Opportunities That Come His Way

Marvin Jones Jr., wide receiver for the Detroit Lions, shares the lessons he's learned about investing in his community.
David Meltzer | 1 min read
Why Franchises Are Funding Their Employees' Education

Why Franchises Are Funding Their Employees' Education

Here's a hint: It's really good for business.
Jon Marcus | 13 min read
The Hottest Franchise Categories of 2020

The Hottest Franchise Categories of 2020

Get to know 347 franchises in trend-topping industries that will continue to boom next year (and likely beyond).
Tracy Stapp Herold | 28 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: December 6th, 2019
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing