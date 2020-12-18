Electronic Restoration Services
Electronic Restoration Services
About
Founded

1993

Franchising Since

2012 (8 Years)

Corporate Address

12001 Levan Rd.
Livonia, MI 48150

Leadership

Chris Ring, President & CEO

Parent Company

Restoration Specialties Franchise Group

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$159,000 - $249,300

Net-worth Requirement

$300,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$150,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$75,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

7%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

Electronic Restoration Services has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings & Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Online Support

Security & Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social Media

SEO

Website Development

Email Marketing

On-The-Job Training:

12-20 hours

Classroom Training:

68-84 hours

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $159,000 High - $249,300
Units

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: December 18th, 2020
