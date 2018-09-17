Elite Bartending
Bartender training and event staffing
Founded
2008
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
1437 S.E. 21st Ln.
Cape Coral, FL 33990
CEO
Austin Gagnon
Initial Investment ⓘ
$39,600 - $56,400
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$24,900 - $24,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Elite Bartending has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
On-The-Job Training:
92 hours
Classroom Training:
69 hours