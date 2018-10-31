Elite Tutoring Place
Tutoring
Founded
2014
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
111 E. Ogden Ave., #111
Naperville, IL 60563
CEO
Ali Pabarja
Initial Investment ⓘ
$62,000 - $128,500
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$300-$600/mo.
Elite Tutoring Place offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Elite Tutoring Place has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
18% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
Website development
On-The-Job Training:
30 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
5 - 12