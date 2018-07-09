Enovana Green Cleaning
Environmentally friendly residential cleaning
Founded
2007
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
5878 Faringdon Pl.
Raleigh, NC 27609
CEO
Joe McCutcheon
Initial Investment ⓘ
$66,875 - $103,600
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$15,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$21,500 - $25,250
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Enovana Green Cleaning has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
On-The-Job Training:
18.5 hours
Classroom Training:
39.5 hours