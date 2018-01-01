The Escape Zone
Escape rooms
Founded
2015
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
7780 S.W. 125 Terrace
Miami, FL 33156
CEO
Irina Henry
Initial Investment ⓘ
$54,700 - $105,400
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$19,900 - $19,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
The Escape Zone has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1