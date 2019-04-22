Expedia Cruises
#399 Franchise 500| Retail travel agencies

Expedia Cruises
Retail travel agencies
|

About
Founded

1987

Franchising Since

1987 (33 Years)

Corporate Address

1066 W. Hastings St., #900
Vancouver, BC V6E 3X1

Leadership

Matthew Eichhorst, President

Parent Company

Expedia Group

Ticker Symbol

EXPE

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$169,950 - $299,645

Net-worth Requirement

$300,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$100,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$39,000 - $39,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

9%

Ad Royalty Fee

$600/mo.

Financing Options

Expedia Cruises has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

15% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

69.5 hours

Classroom Training:

33.5 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Expedia Cruises is ranked #399 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
In addition to cruises, Expedia CruiseShipCenters franchisees sell vacation packages, tours, excursions, travel insurance and more. The company has been franchising since 1987 and is part of the Expedia Inc. family of brands.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $169,950 High - $299,645
Units
+7.9%+19 UNITS (1 Year) +28.1%+57 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Canada

