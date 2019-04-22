Experimax
#170 Franchise 500| Electronics resales and repairs

Experimax
Electronics resales and repairs
|

About
Founded

2009

Franchising Since

2014 (5 Years)

Corporate Address

2121 Vista Pkwy.
West Palm Beach, FL 33411

CEO

Ray Titus

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$142,010 - $351,140

Liquid Cash Requirement

$65,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$49,500 - $49,500

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Financing Options

Experimax has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

10-25% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

11 hours

Classroom Training:

69 hours

Number of Employees Required to Run:

3 - 4

Experimax is ranked #170 in the Franchise 500!
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $142,010 High - $351,140
Units
+16.0%+16 UNITS (1 Year) +3,766.7%+113 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: September 9th, 2019
