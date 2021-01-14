Face Foundrie

Facials, lash and brow services, skincare products
Units as of 2020
N/A Yearly Data not available
2020 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$150K - $279K

Company Overview

About Face Foundrie

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses, Personal-Care Businesses, Lash & Brow Services
Founded
2019
Parent Company
Face Foundrie Franchising LLC
Leadership
Michele Henry, CEO

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (1 years)
# of employees at HQ
6
Where seeking
Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Canada, Europe (Eastern), Europe (Western)

Franchisor Information

Social
Facebook Instagram
Corporate Address
1121 Jackson St. N.E., #119
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Corporate Address: Face Foundrie

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Face Foundrie franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$39,500 - $39,500
Initial Investment
$149,500 - $278,800
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
30-42 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Additional Training
At-home pre-training
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
15
Are exclusive territories available?
No

