Farmer Boys Restaurants
Burgers, breakfast, sandwiches, salads, sides
Founded
1981
Franchising Since
1997 (21 Years)
Corporate Address
3452 University Ave.
Riverside, CA 92501
CEO
Demetris Havadjias
Parent Company
Farmer Boys Food Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$1,063,500 - $1,613,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$750,000 - $1,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$300,000 - $500,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$45,000 - $45,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Farmer Boys Restaurants has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
480 hours
Classroom Training:
60 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
30
With the help of their three other brothers, the Havadjias expanded Farmer Boys throughout Riverside and San Bernardino counties in Southern California. Each location serves hamburgers, sandwiches, salads and a full breakfast menu. The company began franchising in 1998.
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Arizona, California, Nevada