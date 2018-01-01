Farmer Boys Restaurants
#206 Franchise 500| Burgers, breakfast, sandwiches, salads, sides

Farmer Boys Restaurants
Burgers, breakfast, sandwiches, salads, sides
|

About
Founded

1981

Franchising Since

1997 (21 Years)

Corporate Address

3452 University Ave.
Riverside, CA 92501

CEO

Demetris Havadjias

Parent Company

Farmer Boys Food Inc.

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$1,063,500 - $1,613,500

Net-worth Requirement

$750,000 - $1,000,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$300,000 - $500,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$45,000 - $45,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%

Ad Royalty Fee

3%

Financing Options

Farmer Boys Restaurants has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

480 hours

Classroom Training:

60 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

30

Farmer Boys Restaurants is ranked #206 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
During the 1970s, brothers Makis and Chris Havadjias worked in restaurants to earn money for college. They helped the owners of one of those restaurants rebuild the establishment, and later bought it. With the experience they gained at that first restaurant, the brothers bought a poorly performing restaurant in Perris, California, that they built into Farmer Boys.

With the help of their three other brothers, the Havadjias expanded Farmer Boys throughout Riverside and San Bernardino counties in Southern California. Each location serves hamburgers, sandwiches, salads and a full breakfast menu. The company began franchising in 1998.

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $1,063,500 High - $1,613,500
Units
+1.1%+1 UNITS (1 Year) +23.6%+17 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Arizona, California, Nevada
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Related Franchises

See More

McDonald's

See More

Sonic Drive-In

See More

Hardee's Restaurants LLC

See More

Culver's

See More

Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC

See More

Jack in the Box

See More

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Request Free Info

Checkers Drive-In Restaurants Inc.

Franchise Articles

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Want to make the leap with your business? Here's one way to expand overseas.
Rick Grossmann | 5 min read
A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

Three experts share tips for getting the most out of your CPA.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

Eric Casaburi, CEO of Retro Fitness, talks about turning one gym into over 150 fitness clubs across the United States.
David Meltzer | 1 min read
How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

Patrice & Associates franchisee Mercedes Concepcion-Gray works to uplift the Latina community.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Office Evolution might not have kombucha on tap, but it has a nationwide community of entrepreneurs who are willing to lend a helping hand.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: September 26th, 2017
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.