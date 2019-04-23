Farm Stores Franchising LLC
Drive-up bakeries/grocery stores/cafes
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Farm Stores Franchising LLC
Drive-up bakeries/grocery stores/cafes

About
Founded

1957

Franchising Since

2015 (4 Years)

Corporate Address

2937 S.W. 27th Ave., #107
Coconut Grove, FL 33133

CEO

Maurice Bared

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$96,001 - $234,700

Net-worth Requirement

$200,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$25,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$25,000 - $25,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Financing Options

Farm Stores Franchising LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Veteran Incentives

20% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Grand Opening

Online Support

Field Operations

Site Selection

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

18 hours

Classroom Training:

40 hours

Number of Employees Required to Run:

5

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $96,001 High - $234,700
Units
+13.6%+3 UNITS (1 Year) +47.1%+8 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Related Franchises

Request Free Info

The UPS Store

See More

7-Eleven Inc.

See More

Circle K

See More

Pro Image Sports

See More

ProSource Wholesale

See More

ampm

See More

Color Me Mine Enterprises Inc.

See More

ChemStation

Franchise Articles

What Franchises Should Look For In a Marketing Firm

What Franchises Should Look For In a Marketing Firm

Reaching customers (and potential franchisees) is part art, part science. Three industry vets offer advice on finding a marketing and social media firm that strikes the right balance.
Hayden Field | 3 min read
You Can't Buy a Starbucks Franchise: Here's Why and What You Can Do Instead

You Can't Buy a Starbucks Franchise: Here's Why and What You Can Do Instead

You can't get a Starbucks franchise, but you might be able to apply for a licensed store.
Matthew McCreary | 6 min read
Want to Build A Franchise Empire? Do It Brand By Brand.

Want to Build A Franchise Empire? Do It Brand By Brand.

Paul Flick wants to serve a homeowner's every need -- which is why his company Premium Service Brands is always expanding.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
Why This Oakland Cop Became a Subway Franchisee

Why This Oakland Cop Became a Subway Franchisee

Kiesha Haggerty has found the two worlds to be surprisingly complementary.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
A Child Care Business Might Amplify Your Entrepreneurial Journey

A Child Care Business Might Amplify Your Entrepreneurial Journey

Catering to time-crunched working parents, investors through childcare businesses are revamping the segment, making it more beneficial, productive, and lucrative with changing times
Franchise India Staff | 3 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: June 7th, 2019
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing