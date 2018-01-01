Father Nature Inc.
Landscape design and installation
Founded
2008
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
4679 Appaloosa Dr.
Irondale, AL 35210
CEO
Andrew McCurry
Parent Company
Father Nature Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$57,584 - $152,345
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $82,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Father Nature Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings/Conventions
Classroom Training:
9 days
Number of Employees Required to Run:
5