Fish Bone
Southern-style seafood

About
Founded

2017

Franchising Since

2019 (1 Years)

Corporate Address

17412 Venture Blvd., #424
Encino, CA 91316

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$166,900 - $298,900

Net-worth Requirement

$29,900

Liquid Cash Requirement

$29,900

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$29,900 - $29,900

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%

Financing Options

Fish Bone has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Grand Opening

Site Selection

Marketing Support

Social media

On-The-Job Training:

168 hours

Classroom Training:

109 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $166,900 High - $298,900
Units
+100.0%+0 UNITS (1 Year)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
