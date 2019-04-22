FitPro Franchising
FitPro Franchising
About
Founded

2014

Franchising Since

2019 (0 Years)

Corporate Address

701 Metairie Rd., #1B201
Metairie, LA 70005

CEO

Barry Smith

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$131,100 - $207,600

Net-worth Requirement

$100,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$100,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$24,900 - $24,900

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%

Ad Royalty Fee

1.5%

Financing Options
Veteran Incentives

$5,000 off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

23 hours

Classroom Training:

17 hours

Additional Training:

As needed

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

3

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $131,100 High - $207,600
Units
+100.0%+0 UNITS (1 Year) +100.0%+0 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: November 8th, 2019
