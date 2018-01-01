Fleet Enterprises
Mobile heavy-truck/trailer repairs
Founded
2003
Franchising Since
2007 (11 Years)
Corporate Address
1000 John R Rd.
Troy, MI 48083
CEO
Darrin Gross
Initial Investment ⓘ
$34,300 - $122,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$15,000 - $15,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5
Ad Royalty Fee
1
Fleet Enterprises offers in-house financing to cover the following: accounts receivable
Fleet Enterprises has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, payroll
Veteran Incentives
Franchise fee waived on one franchise for area developers
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
5 days
Classroom Training:
5 days
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1