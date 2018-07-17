The Flying Locksmiths
Locksmith and security services and products
Founded
1984
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
100 Grossman Dr., #305
Braintree, MA 02184
CEO
Barry L. McMenimon
Parent Company
TFL Franchise Systems LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$121,596 - $366,396
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$90,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$15,000 - $240,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8%
The Flying Locksmiths has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
5% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
On-The-Job Training:
24 hours
Classroom Training:
32 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 6