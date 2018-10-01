Foliage Design Systems
#361 Franchise 500| Interior plant sales, leasing, and maintenance

Foliage Design Systems
Interior plant sales, leasing, and maintenance
|

About
Founded

1971

Franchising Since

1980 (38 Years)

Corporate Address

7048 Narcoossee Rd.
Orlando, FL 32822

CEO

John Hagood

Parent Company

Foliage Design Systems Franchise Co.

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$44,400 - $64,400

Net-worth Requirement

$250,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$33,950 - $124,600

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$20,000 - $20,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Financing Options

Foliage Design Systems has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Social media

SEO

Website development

On-The-Job Training:

6-32 hours

Classroom Training:

51-72 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

5

Foliage Design Systems is ranked #361 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
Founded by John S. Hagood and John Blaser in 1971, Foliage Design Systems (FDS) provides interior plant products and services nationwide. Based in Orlando, Florida, FDS started franchising in 1980. The company ensures professional care with uniformed staff, all of whom are trained in horticultural services.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $44,400 High - $64,400
Units
+3.3%+0 UNITS (1 Year) -3.2%-1 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Related Franchises

Request Free Info

CPR-Cell Phone Repair

See More

Phenix Salon Suites Franchising LLC

See More

101 Mobility

See More

City Wide Franchise

See More

Property Management Inc.

See More

ProSource Wholesale

See More

CMIT Solutions Inc.

See More

Office Evolution

Franchise Articles

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Want to make the leap with your business? Here's one way to expand overseas.
Rick Grossmann | 5 min read
A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

Three experts share tips for getting the most out of your CPA.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

Eric Casaburi, CEO of Retro Fitness, talks about turning one gym into over 150 fitness clubs across the United States.
David Meltzer | 1 min read
How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

Patrice & Associates franchisee Mercedes Concepcion-Gray works to uplift the Latina community.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Office Evolution might not have kombucha on tap, but it has a nationwide community of entrepreneurs who are willing to lend a helping hand.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: October 1st, 2018
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.