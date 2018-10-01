Foliage Design Systems
Interior plant sales, leasing, and maintenance
Founded
1971
Franchising Since
1980 (38 Years)
Corporate Address
7048 Narcoossee Rd.
Orlando, FL 32822
CEO
John Hagood
Parent Company
Foliage Design Systems Franchise Co.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$44,400 - $64,400
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$33,950 - $124,600
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$20,000 - $20,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Foliage Design Systems has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Social media
SEO
Website development
On-The-Job Training:
6-32 hours
Classroom Training:
51-72 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
5