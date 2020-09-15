Footprints Floors LLC
Flooring installation and restoration

About
Founded

2008

Franchising Since

2013 (7 Years)

Corporate Address

9600 E. Arapahoe Rd., #285
Greenwood Village, CO 80112

Leadership

Bryan Park, Founder & CEO

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$68,130 - $95,580

Net-worth Requirement

$75,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$30,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$60,000 - $60,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Financing Options

Footprints Floors LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Proprietary Software

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

National Media

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

67 hours

Classroom Training:

56 hours

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $68,130 High - $95,580
Units
+29.4%+5 UNITS (1 Year) +37.5%+6 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.

Franchise Articles

Tired of Being Kicked to the Curb? Maybe It's Time To Be Your Own Boss.

Tired of Being Kicked to the Curb? Maybe It's Time To Be Your Own Boss.

There are two ways to go: pursue a dream idea from scratch or bet on a proven concept as a franchisee.
Danny Cattan and James Vitrano | 5 min read
6 Ways to Turbocharge Your Solopreneur Productivity

6 Ways to Turbocharge Your Solopreneur Productivity

Essential tips that will help you establish good work habits and achieve a lot more for your business in less time.
Laura D. Adams | 5 min read
How Many Franchise Locations Should You Own?

How Many Franchise Locations Should You Own?

5 multi-unit franchisees, ranging from 2 locations to 770, share their experience.
Stephanie Schomer | 11 min read
5 Deadly Sins That Can Wreck Your Franchise – and How to Avoid Them

5 Deadly Sins That Can Wreck Your Franchise – and How to Avoid Them

Understanding the numbers, knowing your operation inside and out, and being the best at one thing at a minimum are keys to survival
Danny Cattan and James Vitrano | 5 min read
5 Ways to Help Your Business Win in Times of Crisis

5 Ways to Help Your Business Win in Times of Crisis

As the president of a business deemed essential throughout the crisis, here's what I've learned.
Tim Davis | 4 min read

