2008
2013 (7 Years)
9600 E. Arapahoe Rd., #285
Greenwood Village, CO 80112
Bryan Park, Founder & CEO
$68,130 - $95,580
$75,000
$30,000
$60,000 - $60,000
6%
Footprints Floors LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
10% off franchise fee
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Ad Templates
National Media
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
67 hours
56 hours