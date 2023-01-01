Franchise
The Top 150 New and Emerging Franchise Brands of 2023
These brands are fresh, new, innovative, and looking for forward-thinkers just like you.
'Begin To Seek Other Employment': Jenny Craig Ominously Warns Employees of Mass Layoffs, Bankruptcy
A leaked memo to staff was viewed by NBC News.
By Emily Rella
These Are the Top 200 Global Franchise Brands in 2023
Want to go international? Here are the brands worth buying into right now.
Top Financing Tips All Aspiring Franchisees Should Know
Do you know all the options available to you?
Wendy's Is Giving Away Free Food While Mercury Is in Retrograde
The fast food chain is offering the 'Mercury Menu' deal from April 21 to May 14.
Why Do McDonald's French Fries Taste So Good? TikToker Says the 'Secret' Is in the Oil And It May Be Bad News for Vegetarians
The little-known additive in McDonald's cooking oil has sparked controversy for decades.
What Is Franchisor Financing? Here's Everything You Need to Know.
You've finally found the right franchise — so now it's time to ask yourself: How are you going to pay for it?
McDonald's Hamburglar Comes Out of Hiding to Promote Big Burger Changes
The fast food chain brings back its iconic, 'red-handed fugitive' to market updates to the Big Mac, McDouble, and Classic Hamburger and Cheeseburger.
19 Franchise Trade Shows That You Don't Want To Miss
The top conventions, expos and conference events in the franchise world.
Go Beyond the Interview: How to Get a True Feel for a Franchise
Don't buy a franchise without ticking off every item on this list.
Measure Up to These 5 Standards and Watch Your Franchise Business Skyrocket
Here's a breakdown of what a franchise is, what it isn't and how to build a successful one.
The 9 Provisions Every Franchise Agreement Needs to Have — and What They Mean
Keep an eye out for the following provisions as you analyze a franchise agreement.
7 Tips for Aspiring Franchisees from Some of the World's Most Successful Franchisors
"If you partner with a trusted brand, there's no limit to how far you can go."
The 8 Rules to Live By in Franchise Marketing, According to Top Franchise CMOs
Step one? Recognize that franchise marketing is unlike any other type of marketing.
20 Questions Franchisees Must Ask When Interviewing a Franchisor
Starting with: How much control will you have?