Last month, we discussed the opportunities franchising offerseducated professionals. But we would be remiss not to warn youabout several key things to be aware of-factors that could spelldisaster if not well-thought-out.

If you're from the business or professional world,franchising can feel like a different universe. Scott Shane,economics professor at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland,points out a couple of differences:

A franchise is botha job and an investment. Choose poorly, and your life issignificantly impacted.

Owning a franchisedoesn't mean you've got carte blanche. You stillhave a franchisor to report to, and you still have monthlyroyalties to pay.

If your strong point is education rather than experience, youshould realize there are business skills necessary to running afranchise successfully. Assess what the franchise requires andwhether you have those skills.

Many ex-corporate professionals may be enticed by the idea ofmultiunit franchises and consider running a mini-empire moreappealing than a single unit. With so much capital involved, Shanewarns that extra caution is warranted. "You could end up witha lemon if you don't look carefully," he says.Unfortunately, Shane adds, a small segment of the franchisingsector looks to target ex-corporate execs-this segment could bemore interested in unloading multiple units than running afranchise system and supporting franchisees.

But for the professionals who've done their homework andfound the right fit, their investments result in passion andprofit.