Word to the Wise A few things to consider before tackling franchising

By April Y. Pennington

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Last month, we discussed the opportunities franchising offerseducated professionals. But we would be remiss not to warn youabout several key things to be aware of-factors that could spelldisaster if not well-thought-out.

If you're from the business or professional world,franchising can feel like a different universe. Scott Shane,economics professor at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland,points out a couple of differences:

  • A franchise is botha job and an investment. Choose poorly, and your life issignificantly impacted.
  • Owning a franchisedoesn't mean you've got carte blanche. You stillhave a franchisor to report to, and you still have monthlyroyalties to pay.

If your strong point is education rather than experience, youshould realize there are business skills necessary to running afranchise successfully. Assess what the franchise requires andwhether you have those skills.

Many ex-corporate professionals may be enticed by the idea ofmultiunit franchises and consider running a mini-empire moreappealing than a single unit. With so much capital involved, Shanewarns that extra caution is warranted. "You could end up witha lemon if you don't look carefully," he says.Unfortunately, Shane adds, a small segment of the franchisingsector looks to target ex-corporate execs-this segment could bemore interested in unloading multiple units than running afranchise system and supporting franchisees.

But for the professionals who've done their homework andfound the right fit, their investments result in passion andprofit.

Wavy Line

Editor's Pick

The Great-Great-Granddaughter of the Long-Uncredited Man Who Taught Jack Daniel How to Make Whiskey Is Now the Award-Winning Master Blender at His Namesake Distillery
This One Small Word Change Can Make You Instantly More Persuasive
How to Write a Business Plan for Your Franchise
Lock
After Nearly Dying From an Eating Disorder, She Raised $75 Million for a Startup to Make Evidence-Based Treatment Affordable for Everyone
Lock
How to Handle Rejection at Different Stages of Your Career and Business
Lock
6 Business Leaders Reveal the Worst Entrepreneurial Advice They Hear All the Time

Related Topics

Franchises Franchise Buying Guide

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Side Hustle

A Simple Household Chore Turned Into a Side Hustle — Now She Earns Up to $24,000 Per Month

Christian Sanya, 44, was working as a medical laboratory technologist in 2019 when she discovered a side gig that would change her life.

By Amanda Breen
Side Hustle

How a Side Hustle Offering Tours of New York's 'Best-Kept Secrets' Turned Into a $1 Million a Year Business on Eventbrite

Corey William Schneider turned his passion for discovering New York City's behind-the-scenes cultural and historic locations into a lucrative events company called New York Adventure Club.

By Jonathan Small
Business News

Oscar Mayer Is Changing the Name of Its Iconic Wienermobile

The company is slamming the breaks on its wiener on wheels and rolling out a new meaty ride.

By Dan Bova
Leadership

The Forced Return to Office is the Definition of Insanity. Here's Why.

In a world where we've seen five consecutive quarters of declining productivity in the U.S., one would think that CEOs and company leaders would question their tactics. Yet despite the overwhelming evidence that flexible hybrid work is more productive than forced in-office work for the same roles, top executives are stubbornly herding employees back to the office like lost sheep.

By Gleb Tsipursky
Leadership

Unhappy Customers and Employees Can Wreak Havoc on Your Business. Here's How to Make Both Happy.

The combined expense of dissatisfied workers and customers can be detrimental to your business if not approached strategically.

By Amy Yozviak
Business News

Elon Musk Warns of 'Tough Year Ahead', Slams Fed for Interest Rate Hikes Based Off 'Somewhat Stale' Data

Musk sat down with CNBC's David Faber following Tesla's annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday.

By Emily Rella