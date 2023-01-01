Franchise News

By Emily Rella
Business News

Wendy's Is Giving Away Free Food While Mercury Is in Retrograde

The fast food chain is offering the 'Mercury Menu' deal from April 21 to May 14.

By Jonathan Small
Business News

Why Do McDonald's French Fries Taste So Good? TikToker Says the 'Secret' Is in the Oil And It May Be Bad News for Vegetarians

The little-known additive in McDonald's cooking oil has sparked controversy for decades.

By Sam Silverman
Business News

McDonald's Hamburglar Comes Out of Hiding to Promote Big Burger Changes

The fast food chain brings back its iconic, 'red-handed fugitive' to market updates to the Big Mac, McDouble, and Classic Hamburger and Cheeseburger.

By Jonathan Small

More Posts on Franchise News

By Jordan Pandy
Business News

Panera Bread Is Testing a Sci-Fi-Esque Amazon Payment System — and Privacy Concerns Abound

The tech's already been pulled from one major Colorado venue after pushback.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

By Dominick Reuter
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

By Dan Bova
Franchise

A Breakdown of Shaquille O'Neal's Franchise Ventures

What you should know about the former athlete and 2022 IFA convention keynote speaker.

By Chloe Arrojado
Business News

Some McDonald's Franchisees Aren't Happy With Cardi B and Offset's New Meal, Despite Proven Success of Celebrity-Tied Promos

According to reports, some McDonald's restaurant owners have refused to promote the meal.

By Sam Silverman
Business News

NYC's 65,000 Food Delivery Workers Can Now 'Rest, Get Warm and Recharge' at This Fast-Food Chain's Exclusive 'Brake' Room

Patrons must show proof they completed a food delivery order within the past week to enter The Brake Room.

By Sam Silverman
Franchise

Chick-fil-A Is About to Sell Its New Chickenless Sandwich. What's In It?

Starting next week, the chicken chain will test its 'plant-forward' sandwich in three cities.

By Jonathan Small
Business News

Subway Is Saying Sayonara to Its Pre-sliced Meats and Introducing Deli Slicers to All U.S. Restaurants

The decision to slice deli meats on location is part of Subway's "ongoing transformation journey."

By Sam Silverman
Business News

Sarah Michelle Gellar Recalls Being Sued by McDonald's at Age 5 for Starring in a Contentious Burger King Ad

The now 45-year-old actress spoke about a campaign she did for the fast food giant at the beginning of her career.

By Emily Rella
Business News

A Man Went To Italy For Pizza and the Entire Trip Cost Him Less Than One Domino's Pizza -- Here's How He Did It

Influencer Callum Ryan pulled off the seemingly impossible on a recent adventure to Milan, Italy.

By Emily Rella