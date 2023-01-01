Franchise News
'Begin To Seek Other Employment': Jenny Craig Ominously Warns Employees of Mass Layoffs, Bankruptcy
A leaked memo to staff was viewed by NBC News.
Wendy's Is Giving Away Free Food While Mercury Is in Retrograde
The fast food chain is offering the 'Mercury Menu' deal from April 21 to May 14.
Why Do McDonald's French Fries Taste So Good? TikToker Says the 'Secret' Is in the Oil And It May Be Bad News for Vegetarians
The little-known additive in McDonald's cooking oil has sparked controversy for decades.
McDonald's Hamburglar Comes Out of Hiding to Promote Big Burger Changes
The fast food chain brings back its iconic, 'red-handed fugitive' to market updates to the Big Mac, McDouble, and Classic Hamburger and Cheeseburger.
More Posts on Franchise News
I Was the CEO of Arby's. I'm Auctioning Off My Texas Mansion with a Lowly $2.5 Million Starting Bid Because My Wife and I Are Getting Older and Neither of Us Wants to Live Here Alone.
The home theater replicates the old Marbro Theatre in Chicago.
Panera Bread Is Testing a Sci-Fi-Esque Amazon Payment System — and Privacy Concerns Abound
The tech's already been pulled from one major Colorado venue after pushback.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.
A Breakdown of Shaquille O'Neal's Franchise Ventures
What you should know about the former athlete and 2022 IFA convention keynote speaker.
Some McDonald's Franchisees Aren't Happy With Cardi B and Offset's New Meal, Despite Proven Success of Celebrity-Tied Promos
According to reports, some McDonald's restaurant owners have refused to promote the meal.
NYC's 65,000 Food Delivery Workers Can Now 'Rest, Get Warm and Recharge' at This Fast-Food Chain's Exclusive 'Brake' Room
Patrons must show proof they completed a food delivery order within the past week to enter The Brake Room.
Chick-fil-A Is About to Sell Its New Chickenless Sandwich. What's In It?
Starting next week, the chicken chain will test its 'plant-forward' sandwich in three cities.
Subway Is Saying Sayonara to Its Pre-sliced Meats and Introducing Deli Slicers to All U.S. Restaurants
The decision to slice deli meats on location is part of Subway's "ongoing transformation journey."
Sarah Michelle Gellar Recalls Being Sued by McDonald's at Age 5 for Starring in a Contentious Burger King Ad
The now 45-year-old actress spoke about a campaign she did for the fast food giant at the beginning of her career.
A Man Went To Italy For Pizza and the Entire Trip Cost Him Less Than One Domino's Pizza -- Here's How He Did It
Influencer Callum Ryan pulled off the seemingly impossible on a recent adventure to Milan, Italy.