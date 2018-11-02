Franchise Dr. Auto & Casa
Home and auto handyman services
Founded
2009
Franchising Since
2010 (8 Years)
Corporate Address
202 Walton Wy., #192
Cedar Park, TX 78613
CEO
Daniel Cruz
Initial Investment ⓘ
$43,865 - $78,350
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$30,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$45,000 - $50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$100/wk.
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Franchise Dr. Auto & Casa offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory, payroll
Franchise Dr. Auto & Casa has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, accounts receivable
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
3 days
Classroom Training:
2 days
Additional Training:
At hotel business center
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2