The world of franchising is wide — and lucrative. If you're ready to open a franchise or just want to stay up to date on your favorites, discover everything you need to know here.
How an Idea and a Facebook Post Led to a $49 Million Tiny Home Business
Read how this family-owned franchise saw an untapped tiny home market and seized a huge opportunity.
School of Rock Taps Latin America Master Franchisor for United Kingdom Expansion
The music educator is taking a new step in its international expansion with a master franchise agreement in the UK — and a familiar face is leading the venture.
Know The Franchise Ownership Costs Before You Leap
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
What Franchising Can Teach The NFL About The Impact of Private Equity
The NFL is smart to take a thoughtful approach before approving institutional capital's investment in teams.
Use These 3 Steps to Find The Perfect Franchise Opportunity For You
Once you've decided to buy, here are three steps for finding the franchise that's right for you.
For Small Business Week, President Biden Sided With Labor Bosses Over More Than 5,300 Franchise Owners
With the president's veto of a bipartisan Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution that would have overturned the expansion of the joint employer rule, the Biden Administration showed that it cares more about special interests than small business owners.
I Was a Franchisee And Now I'm a Franchisor. Here's My Parting Advice to New Franchisees.
Step one: Ask yourself what kind of lifestyle you want.
McDonald's Introduces a New Dessert Inspired By 'Grandmacore' Trend
McDonald's will launch the "Grandma McFlurry," a limited-time dessert blending syrup, vanilla ice cream and candy pieces, as a tribute to comforting grandmotherly treats — and a nod to a TikTok trend.
The Role and Responsibilities of a Franchisee, Defined
The Yin to the Franchisor's Yang, franchisees are essential to the functionality of the business model.
The Basics of Buying a Franchise
Are you thinking about buying a franchise? We've got all the information you need to help you decide whether franchising is right for you.
Am I a Good Franchise Candidate?
Not everyone is franchise material.
How to Read a Franchise Disclosure Document
A Franchise Disclosure Document, with its piles of legalese, can be daunting. Here's how to read between the lines.
'Not What Anybody Signed Up For': A Legal Expert Weighs In on the Labor Rule That Could Destroy Franchising
'Entrepreneur' spoke to labor attorney Jim Paretti to unravel the status of each of the legal challenges to the expanded Joint Employer Rule — and find out what comes next.
Is Selling Your Business the Only Way Out of Burnout? Here Are Five Alternatives to Consider Instead.
When you're burning out as an entrepreneur or business owner, it can feel like selling your business to an outside buyer is your only escape — but I'm here to tell you there are other options. Here are a few to consider if you're unsure about handing over the reins.
Drive for Success With the Top 15 Automotive Franchises in 2024
If you dream of running your own auto repair shop, car wash or specialty vehicle service center, buckle up and get ready to explore the top 15 automotive franchises, according to the 2024 Franchise 500 Ranking.