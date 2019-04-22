Freshzza
Pizza

Freshzza
Pizza

About
Founded

2018

Franchising Since

2019 (0 Years)

Corporate Address

15540 Long Cypress Dr.
Ruskin, FL 33573

CEO

Mark Anderson

Parent Company

Complete Express Foods LLC

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$193,250 - $677,250

Net-worth Requirement

$200,000 - $500,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$75,000 - $125,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$19,750 - $19,750

Ongoing Royalty Fee

4.25%

Ad Royalty Fee

2.75

Financing Options

Freshzza offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Freshzza has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  equipment

Veteran Incentives

50% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

22.5 hours

Classroom Training:

16 hours

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $193,250 High - $677,250
Units

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

