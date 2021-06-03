Function Pilates

Pilates studios
2021 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$65K - $163K
Units as of 2021
1 0.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Function Pilates

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Fitness , Miscellaneous Recreation Businesses
Founded
2014
Parent Company
FP Franchise LLC
Leadership
Vanessa Kelly, CEO

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (1 years)
# of employees at HQ
3
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
1 (as of 2021)

Franchisor Information

Social
Facebook, Instagram
Corporate Address
1840 E. Warner Rd., #104
Tempe, AZ 85284
Corporate Address: Function Pilates

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Function Pilates franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$15,000
Initial Investment
$64,940 - $163,210
Cash Requirement
$64,940
Royalty Fee
$200+/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
$75+/mo.
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
62 hours
Classroom Training
30 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
No

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Function Pilates landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise by Entrepreneur Media. Our franchise listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise. That should include reviewing the franchisor's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees.
Updated: February 8th, 2021
