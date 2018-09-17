Fun Fieldz
Mobile sports-themed parties and events
Founded
2011
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
910 Heatherwood Dr.
East Norriton, PA 19403
CEO
Jonathan Retano
Initial Investment ⓘ
$29,790 - $50,115
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$40,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$15,000 - $22,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
$150/mo.
Fun Fieldz has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
10 hours
Classroom Training:
10 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
5