Gift Card Monkey
Gift-card buying and reselling
Founded
2010
Franchising Since
2011 (7 Years)
Corporate Address
8725 N.W. 18th Terrace, #306
Miami, FL 33172
CEO
Hossein Kasmai
Initial Investment ⓘ
$10,950 - $27,600
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$30,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$14,900
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$9,900 - $9,900
Gift Card Monkey has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Additional Training:
At headquarters or via webinar
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1