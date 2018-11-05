Global Brew Tap House
Craft beer bars
Founded
2011
Franchising Since
2014 (4 Years)
Corporate Address
455B Regency Park Dr.
O'Fallon, IL 62269
CEO
Ryan High
Initial Investment ⓘ
$337,250 - $545,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000 - $150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Global Brew Tap House has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
62 hours
Classroom Training:
19 hours