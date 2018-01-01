Global Garage Flooring & Design
Garage remodeling
Founded
2003
Franchising Since
2013 (5 Years)
Corporate Address
717 Riverside Dr. S.E.
North Bend, WA 98045
CEO
Lance Jensen
Parent Company
GGF&D, LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$93,425 - $268,325
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Global Garage Flooring & Design has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
On-The-Job Training:
1 week
Additional Training:
At existing franchise location
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2