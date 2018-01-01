Golden Heart Senior Care
Nonmedical home care, staffing, assisted-living placement
Founded
2009
Franchising Since
2010 (8 Years)
Corporate Address
7460 Warren Pkwy., #100
Frisco, TX 75034
CEO
Craig Bass
Parent Company
Golden Heart Senior Care
Initial Investment ⓘ
$59,325 - $86,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$25,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$45,000 - $45,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Golden Heart Senior Care has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social media
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
Ongoing
Classroom Training:
40+ hours
Additional Training:
Monthly calls
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1