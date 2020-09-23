Gold Star Chili
Chili, burgers, sandwiches, salads

About
Founded

1965

Franchising Since

1966 (54 Years)

Corporate Address

650 Lunken Park Dr.
Cincinnati, OH 45226

Leadership

Samir Daoud, Franchise Director

Parent Company

GSR Brands

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$496,000 - $1,003,500

Net-worth Requirement

$500,000 - $750,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$150,000 - $200,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$15,000 - $30,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%

Ad Royalty Fee

5%

Financing Options

Gold Star Chili offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, accounts receivable

Gold Star Chili has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  startup costs, equipment, inventory, payroll

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

106 hours

Classroom Training:

14 hours

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $496,000 High - $1,003,500
Units

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: September 23rd, 2020
