Go Mini's Franchising LLC
Portable storage containers
Founded
2002
Franchising Since
2012 (6 Years)
Corporate Address
2655 First St., #120
Simi Valley, CA 93065
CEO
Michael Lohman
Parent Company
Go Mini's LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$225,630 - $454,690
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$1,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$200,000 - $300,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$45,000 - $45,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Go Mini's Franchising LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
7 hours
Classroom Training:
18 hours
Additional Training:
As needed
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1