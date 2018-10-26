Goodbye Graffiti USA
Graffiti removal
Founded
2003
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
982 Industry Dr.
Tukwila, WA 98188
CEO
Laurie Spivack
Initial Investment ⓘ
$72,795 - $187,752
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$45,000 - $45,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Goodbye Graffiti USA has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
160 hours
Classroom Training:
50 hours
Additional Training:
230 total hours of training