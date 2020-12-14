2018
2018 (2 Years)
446 Brooklyn St., #B
Winnipeg, MB R3J 1M7
Jonathan Sparrow, CEO
$22,250 - $31,000
$50,000 - $150,000
$10,000 - $20,000
$21,000 - $21,000
16%
4%
Go Oil Canada Inc. offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory, accounts receivable
Go Oil Canada Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, payroll
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
32 hours
14 hours