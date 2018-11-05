Got Poo?
Pet waste removal and pet services
About
111 Hekili St., #A-495
Founded
2011
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
Kailua, HI 96734
Kailua, HI 96734
CEO
Ali Mathews-Bacon
Financial Requirements
Initial Investment ⓘ
$37,800 - $108,800
Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Support Options
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
On-The-Job Training:
15 hours
Classroom Training:
15 hours
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $37,800 High - $108,800
Units
+100.0%+0 UNITS (1 Year) +100.0%+0 UNITS (3 Years)
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
