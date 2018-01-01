GrandStay Hospitality LLC
Hotels
Founded
2000
Franchising Since
2000 (18 Years)
Corporate Address
7077 Northland Cir. N., #330
Brooklyn Park, MN 55428
CEO
Jon Kennedy
Initial Investment ⓘ
$306,400 - $8,790,200
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$1,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$1,000,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
96 hours
Classroom Training:
16 hours
Additional Training:
At annual conference
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
15