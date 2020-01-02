Granite Garage Floors
Garage floor coatings

About
Founded

2011

Franchising Since

2013 (7 Years)

Corporate Address

10945 State Bridge Rd., #401-171
Alpharetta, GA 30022

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$128,218 - $236,918

Net-worth Requirement

$250,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$75,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$15,000 - $15,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6.5%

Financing Options
Veteran Incentives

5% off territory fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

55 hours

Classroom Training:

21 hours

Number of Employees Required to Run:

2 - 10

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $128,218 High - $236,918
Units

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Canada
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

