Granny Nannies Licensing Group LLC
Home care
Founded
1990
Franchising Since
1997 (21 Years)
Corporate Address
1912 Booth Cir., #300
Longwood, FL 32750
CEO
Robert Hodgson
Initial Investment ⓘ
$59,585 - $99,750
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$59,585 - $99,750
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
On-The-Job Training:
3 hours
Classroom Training:
37 hours
Additional Training:
Online workshops, bi-monthly; annual conference; phone training as needed
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2