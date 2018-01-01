Gran Paris Bakery
Baked goods, salads, sandwiches
Founded
1968
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
3026 N.W. 7th St.
Miami, FL 33125
CEO
Segundo Pla
Initial Investment ⓘ
$209,300 - $315,900
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$29,900
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$29,900
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$29,900 - $29,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Gran Paris Bakery has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
109 hours
Classroom Training:
11 hours