About
Founded

1978

Franchising Since

1979 (39 Years)

Corporate Address

5575 DTC Pkwy., #100
Greenwood Village, CO 80111

CEO

John Adams

Parent Company

FullSpeed Automotive LLC

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$156,695 - $340,850

Net-worth Requirement

$250,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$60,000 - $75,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$30,000 - $30,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%

Ad Royalty Fee

0.5%

Financing Options

Grease Monkey Franchising LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

$10,000 off franchise fee; rebates on royalty fees for first two years

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

66 hours

Classroom Training:

35 hours

Additional Training:

Annual regional meetings

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

8

Bio
Founded in 1978, Grease Monkey centers provide preventive maintenance that meets manufacturers’ recommendations for most makes and models of cars, with no appointment necessary. Since 1998, the company has offered a Monkey Shine program--a car wash adjacent to and in conjunction with the Grease Monkey Center.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $156,695 High - $340,850
Units
+6.0%+18 UNITS (1 Year) +23.1%+60 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

