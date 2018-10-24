Grease Monkey Franchising LLC
Oil changes, preventive maintenance, brakes, light repairs
Founded
1978
Franchising Since
1979 (39 Years)
Corporate Address
5575 DTC Pkwy., #100
Greenwood Village, CO 80111
CEO
John Adams
Parent Company
FullSpeed Automotive LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$156,695 - $340,850
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$60,000 - $75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
0.5%
Grease Monkey Franchising LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee; rebates on royalty fees for first two years
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
66 hours
Classroom Training:
35 hours
Additional Training:
Annual regional meetings
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
8