Greenz Franchise System LLC
Salads, soups, sandwiches, wraps, smoothies
Founded
2004
Franchising Since
2009 (9 Years)
Corporate Address
194 Classen Dr., #1000
Dallas, TX 75218
CEO
Casie Caldwell
Initial Investment ⓘ
$170,000 - $405,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$90,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
On-The-Job Training:
2-3 days
Classroom Training:
2-3 weeks
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
10