Ground Round Grill & Bar
Casual restaurants
Founded
1969
Franchising Since
1969 (49 Years)
Corporate Address
15 Main St., #210
Freeport, ME 04032
CEO
Jack Crawford
Parent Company
Ground Round Inependent Owners Cooperative LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$329,000 - $2,205,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$1,000,000 - $5,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$500,000 - $750,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$20,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
2.5%/3.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
400 hours+
Classroom Training:
64 hours
Additional Training:
Training for 3 managers
Number of Employees Required to Run:
50
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, Canada