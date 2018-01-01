Groutastic and Pavertastic
Grout, tile, stone, cement, and brick restoration
Founded
2006
Franchising Since
2014 (4 Years)
Corporate Address
P.O. Box 516
Ridge, NY 11961
CEO
Josh Kaplan
Parent Company
Groutastic/Pavertastic
Initial Investment ⓘ
$85,933 - $126,096
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$15,000 - $25,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Groutastic and Pavertastic has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
2-5 days
Classroom Training:
5-10 days