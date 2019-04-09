HaliMac Inc.
Axe throwing
HaliMac Inc.
Axe throwing

About
Founded

2015

Franchising Since

2019 (0 Years)

Corporate Address

850 New Burton Rd., #201
Dover, DE 19901

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$130,970 - $213,700

Net-worth Requirement

$250,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$150,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$45,000 - $45,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

7%

Ad Royalty Fee

1.5%

Financing Options

HaliMac Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  startup costs, equipment, inventory

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Marketing Support

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

Website development

On-The-Job Training:

50 hours

Classroom Training:

10 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

10

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $130,970 High - $213,700
Units
+50.0%+0 UNITS (1 Year) +100.0%+1 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: April 9th, 2019
